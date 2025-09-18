Financial Analysis: ProFrac Holding Corp (ACDC)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

As of close of business last night, ProFrac Holding Corp’s stock clocked out at $3.71, down -4.13% from its previous closing price of $3.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.42 million shares were traded. ACDC stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9194 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.64.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ACDC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.62 and its Current Ratio is at 0.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on July 15, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On June 25, 2025, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $6.50.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on December 06, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $7.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 ’25 when Wilks Matthew bought 43,297 shares for $3.80 per share. The transaction valued at 164,578 led to the insider holds 422,097 shares of the business.

THRC Holdings, LP bought 2,500,000 shares of ACDC for $10,000,000 on Aug 14 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 82,389,657 shares after completing the transaction at $4.00 per share. On Aug 14 ’25, another insider, Wilks Farris, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 2,500,000 shares for $4.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,000,000 and bolstered with 3,665,132 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACDC now has a Market Capitalization of 671032128 and an Enterprise Value of 1938939520. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.909 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.166.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ACDC is 1.64, which has changed by -0.42923075 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ACDC has reached a high of $10.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -33.89%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -45.68%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ACDC traded 1.28M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1277020 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 160.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.09M. Insiders hold about 95.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.46% stake in the company. Shares short for ACDC as of 1756425600 were 2142768 with a Short Ratio of 1.67, compared to 1753920000 on 4246182. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2142768 and a Short% of Float of 6.2.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 2.0 analysts analyze and rate the current performance of ProFrac Holding Corp (ACDC) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.32, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.26 and -$1.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.94, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.77 and -$1.07.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $412M. It ranges from a high estimate of $412M to a low estimate of $412M. As of the current estimate, ProFrac Holding Corp’s year-ago sales were $575.3MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $402M. There is a high estimate of $402M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $402M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACDC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.19BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.13B and the low estimate is $1.96B.