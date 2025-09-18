Financial Analysis: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

As of close of business last night, Schlumberger Ltd’s stock clocked out at $34.79, down -1.28% from its previous closing price of $35.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20.32 million shares were traded. SLB stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.475.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SLB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.98 and its Current Ratio is at 1.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Melius on August 20, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $82.

On April 08, 2025, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $44.

TD Cowen reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 21, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $53 to $55.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 ’25 when Ralston Dianne B. sold 39,727 shares for $36.08 per share. The transaction valued at 1,433,350 led to the insider holds 202,201 shares of the business.

Ralston Dianne B. bought 39,727 shares of SLB for $1,433,365 on Sep 12 ’25. On May 22 ’25, another insider, de La Chevardiere Patrick, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $33.58 each. As a result, the insider received 167,900 and left with 23,525 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLB now has a Market Capitalization of 51972042752 and an Enterprise Value of 58213945344. As of this moment, Schlumberger’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 13.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.641 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.314.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SLB is 0.99, which has changed by -0.18619883 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SLB has reached a high of $46.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.56%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SLB traded 16.24M shares on average per day over the past three months and 16979350 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.50B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.50B. Insiders hold about 0.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SLB as of 1756425600 were 38249563 with a Short Ratio of 2.36, compared to 1753920000 on 35848242. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 38249563 and a Short% of Float of 2.8499998.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.12, SLB has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.13. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.031782065The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.27. The current Payout Ratio is 35.41% for SLB, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-03 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-03. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2006-04-10 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) is currently drawing attention from 18.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.74, with high estimates of $0.78 and low estimates of $0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.49 and $2.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.9. EPS for the following year is $3.07, with 25.0 analysts recommending between $3.57 and $2.68.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 18 analysts expect revenue to total $8.99B. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.3B to a low estimate of $8.55B. As of the current estimate, Schlumberger Ltd’s year-ago sales were $9.16BFor the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.43B. There is a high estimate of $9.66B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.37B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $35.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $36.29BBased on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $37.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $38.73B and the low estimate is $34.37B.