Financial Analysis: Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc’s stock clocked out at $44.8, up 1.84% from its previous closing price of $43.99. In other words, the price has increased by $1.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.63 million shares were traded. SUPN stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.8852.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SUPN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.43 and its Current Ratio is at 2.58. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

On February 19, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $57 to $36.

On January 06, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $57.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on January 06, 2025, with a $57 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 ’25 when Mottola Frank sold 5,000 shares for $45.87 per share. The transaction valued at 229,350 led to the insider holds 15,496 shares of the business.

FRANK MOTTOLA bought 5,000 shares of SUPN for $229,338 on Sep 12 ’25. On Sep 08 ’25, another insider, Khattar Jack A., who serves as the President, CEO of the company, sold 6,322 shares for $46.29 each. As a result, the insider received 292,645 and left with 1,111,983 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SUPN now has a Market Capitalization of 2512074752 and an Enterprise Value of 2021252352. As of this moment, Supernus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.039 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.287.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SUPN is 0.77, which has changed by 0.3943355 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SUPN has reached a high of $46.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.27%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.08%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SUPN traded 819.80K shares on average per day over the past three months and 644660 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 56.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.90M. Insiders hold about 5.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.15% stake in the company. Shares short for SUPN as of 1756425600 were 4801288 with a Short Ratio of 5.86, compared to 1753920000 on 5080993. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4801288 and a Short% of Float of 12.2.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) is the result of assessments by 3.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.31 and $2.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.22. EPS for the following year is $2.44, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $2.69 and $2.15.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $175.82M. It ranges from a high estimate of $183.2M to a low estimate of $161M. As of the current estimate, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc’s year-ago sales were $175.69MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $198.52M. There is a high estimate of $208.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $181.8M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SUPN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $697.99M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $671.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $689.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $661.82MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $814.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $843.84M and the low estimate is $734.5M.