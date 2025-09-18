Financial Analysis: Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Vaxcyte Inc’s stock clocked out at $30.89, down -1.10% from its previous closing price of $31.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.96 million shares were traded. PCVX stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.81.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PCVX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.11 and its Current Ratio is at 11.11. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on September 12, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $38.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 05 ’25 when Eydelman Mikhail sold 5,000 shares for $70.74 per share. The transaction valued at 353,699 led to the insider holds 41,620 shares of the business.

Eydelman Mikhail bought 5,000 shares of PCVX for $344,350 on Mar 05 ’25. On Mar 03 ’25, another insider, Wassil Jim, who serves as the CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of the company, sold 8,000 shares for $73.27 each. As a result, the insider received 586,165 and left with 154,931 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PCVX now has a Market Capitalization of 4009594368 and an Enterprise Value of 2434012416.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PCVX is 1.09, which has changed by -0.7362961 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PCVX has reached a high of $121.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.69%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -42.20%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PCVX traded 1.45M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1696180 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 129.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.37M. Insiders hold about 3.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 111.77% stake in the company. Shares short for PCVX as of 1756425600 were 11505613 with a Short Ratio of 7.92, compared to 1753920000 on 13296364. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11505613 and a Short% of Float of 9.92.

Earnings Estimates

The current assessment of Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX) involves the perspectives of 6.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.31, with high estimates of -$1.05 and low estimates of -$1.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.85 and -$5.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.77. EPS for the following year is -$5.81, with 6.0 analysts recommending between -$4.16 and -$7.28.