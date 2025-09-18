Financial Fitness Check: Examining Acuren Corporation Ltd (TIC)’s Key Ratios

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

In the latest session, Acuren Corporation Ltd (NYSE: TIC) closed at $10.94 down -1.71% from its previous closing price of $11.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.34 million shares were traded. TIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.9.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Acuren Corporation Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.35 and its Current Ratio is at 3.35. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on August 28, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TIC now has a Market Capitalization of 2194451968 and an Enterprise Value of 2888555008. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.595 whereas that against EBITDA is 34.892.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TIC has reached a high of $14.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.01%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.14%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TIC has traded an average of 2.34M shares per day and 1431010 over the past ten days. A total of 121.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.59M. Insiders hold about 23.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.22% stake in the company. Shares short for TIC as of 1756425600 were 8015257 with a Short Ratio of 3.42, compared to 1753920000 on 12038884. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8015257 and a Short% of Float of 6.0700003.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.12 and $0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.12. EPS for the following year is $0.45, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.6 and $0.29.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $533.94M. There is a high estimate of $540.22M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $526.3M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TIC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.1BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.31B and the low estimate is $2.17B.