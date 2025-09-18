Financial Fitness Check: Examining American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)’s Key Ratios

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

In the latest session, American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) closed at $12.48 up 0.56% from its previous closing price of $12.41. In other words, the price has increased by $0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 106.99 million shares were traded. AAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.36.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of American Airlines Group Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.48 and its Current Ratio is at 0.58.

On April 08, 2025, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $8.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on April 01, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $12.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 27 ’25 when Owens Angela sold 51,906 shares for $17.15 per share. The transaction valued at 890,312 led to the insider holds 112,412 shares of the business.

Owens Angela bought 51,906 shares of AAL for $890,311 on Jan 27 ’25. On Dec 27 ’24, another insider, Isom Robert D Jr, who serves as the CEO and President of the company, sold 102,441 shares for $17.21 each. As a result, the insider received 1,763,512 and left with 2,967,984 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AAL now has a Market Capitalization of 8234662912 and an Enterprise Value of 36862664704. As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.679 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.217.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AAL is 1.39, which has changed by 0.123312354 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AAL has reached a high of $19.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.10%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.12%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AAL has traded an average of 68.51M shares per day and 90632580 over the past ten days. A total of 659.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 649.40M. Insiders hold about 1.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.72% stake in the company. Shares short for AAL as of 1756425600 were 65925377 with a Short Ratio of 0.96, compared to 1753920000 on 62462584. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 65925377 and a Short% of Float of 10.0600004.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) is currently in progress, with 17.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and -$0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.44. EPS for the following year is $1.67, with 21.0 analysts recommending between $2.35 and $0.68.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $13.65B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $13.76B to a low estimate of $13.57B. As of the current estimate, American Airlines Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $13.65BFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.87B. There is a high estimate of $14.19B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.48B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $55.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $54.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $54.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $54.21BBased on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $57.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $58.66B and the low estimate is $56.09B.