Financial Fitness Check: Examining Ashland Inc (ASH)’s Key Ratios

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, Ashland Inc (NYSE: ASH) closed at $51.1 down -0.31% from its previous closing price of $51.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.73 million shares were traded. ASH stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.75.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ashland Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.33 and its Current Ratio is at 2.68. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on September 08, 2025, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 ’25 when NOVO GUILLERMO bought 31,294 shares for $64.24 per share. The transaction valued at 2,010,327 led to the insider holds 31,294 shares of the business.

Assis Alessandra Faccin bought 3,150 shares of ASH for $201,600 on Jan 31 ’25. The SVP and GM, Life Sciences now owns 3,150 shares after completing the transaction at $64.00 per share. On Dec 05 ’24, another insider, BONI ERIC N, who serves as the VP, Finance & Prinpl Acctg Off of the company, sold 451 shares for $78.07 each. As a result, the insider received 35,210 and left with 14,182 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASH now has a Market Capitalization of 2335574528 and an Enterprise Value of 3613574400. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.933 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.414.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ASH is 0.50, which has changed by -0.4193182 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ASH has reached a high of $89.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.77%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.97%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ASH has traded an average of 525.86K shares per day and 455000 over the past ten days. A total of 45.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.17M. Insiders hold about 1.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.83% stake in the company. Shares short for ASH as of 1756425600 were 1595222 with a Short Ratio of 3.03, compared to 1753920000 on 1599606. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1595222 and a Short% of Float of 3.52.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ASH is 1.64, from 1.63 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.031798676The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.65. The current Payout Ratio is 46.75% for ASH, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-29 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-29. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2017-05-15 when the company split stock in a 511:250 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 10.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Ashland Inc (ASH).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.59 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.8 and $3.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.59. EPS for the following year is $4.59, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $5.55 and $3.97.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $481.42M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $489.5M to a low estimate of $472M. As of the current estimate, Ashland Inc’s year-ago sales were $522MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $410.34M. There is a high estimate of $434M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $389M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.11BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.94B and the low estimate is $1.83B.