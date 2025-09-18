Financial Fitness Check: Examining First Financial Bankshares, Inc (FFIN)’s Key Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

In the latest session, First Financial Bankshares, Inc (NASDAQ: FFIN) closed at $35.0 down -0.09% from its previous closing price of $35.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.55 million shares were traded. FFIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.8301.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of First Financial Bankshares, Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on September 10, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $39.

On July 21, 2025, Hovde Group reiterated its Market Perform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $38 to $39.

Hovde Group reiterated its Market Perform rating for the stock on April 21, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $38.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 23 ’25 when Nickles Robert Clark Jr bought 550 shares for $36.77 per share. The transaction valued at 20,224 led to the insider holds 95,678 shares of the business.

Denny Michael B. bought 5,000 shares of FFIN for $180,100 on Jun 13 ’25. The Director now owns 108,708 shares after completing the transaction at $36.02 per share. On May 29 ’25, another insider, Edwards Murray Hamilton, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 300 shares for $35.05 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,515 and bolstered with 42,134 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FFIN now has a Market Capitalization of 4976092672 and an Enterprise Value of 4748289024. As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.209.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FFIN is 0.88, which has changed by -0.09886712 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FFIN has reached a high of $44.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.98%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.35%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FFIN has traded an average of 559.18K shares per day and 462670 over the past ten days. A total of 142.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.98M. Insiders hold about 3.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.14% stake in the company. Shares short for FFIN as of 1756425600 were 7256253 with a Short Ratio of 12.98, compared to 1753920000 on 6942895. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7256253 and a Short% of Float of 5.96.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for FFIN is 0.74, from 0.73 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.020839281The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.8. The current Payout Ratio is 46.14% for FFIN, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-15 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-15. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2019-06-04 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of First Financial Bankshares, Inc (FFIN) is currently attracting attention from 5.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.86 and $1.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.84. EPS for the following year is $1.93, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $2.0 and $1.88.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $161.21M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $162.7M to a low estimate of $160.24M. As of the current estimate, First Financial Bankshares, Inc’s year-ago sales were $135.18MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $163.96M. There is a high estimate of $165.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $161.21M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FFIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $639.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $630.92M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $634.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $550.73MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $678.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $690.95M and the low estimate is $661.4M.