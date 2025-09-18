Financial Fitness Check: Examining Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO)’s Key Ratios

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

In the latest session, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GO) closed at $16.83 up 0.42% from its previous closing price of $16.76. In other words, the price has increased by $0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.54 million shares were traded. GO stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.635.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.25 and its Current Ratio is at 1.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.40.

On August 06, 2025, Craig Hallum Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $17.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on April 16, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $18.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 ’25 when Wilson Steven K. sold 5,000 shares for $18.24 per share. The transaction valued at 91,200 led to the insider holds 141,923 shares of the business.

Wilson Steven K. bought 5,000 shares of GO for $91,192 on Aug 15 ’25. On Aug 08 ’25, another insider, Wilson Steven K., who serves as the EVP, Chief Purchasing Officer of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $19.20 each. As a result, the insider received 384,000 and left with 146,923 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GO now has a Market Capitalization of 1651078528 and an Enterprise Value of 3357932544. As of this moment, Grocery’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 212.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 20.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.744 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.633.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GO is 0.31, which has changed by 0.033149123 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GO has reached a high of $21.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.49%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.96%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GO has traded an average of 3.36M shares per day and 2337470 over the past ten days. A total of 98.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.39M. Insiders hold about 4.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 119.76% stake in the company. Shares short for GO as of 1756425600 were 19041810 with a Short Ratio of 5.67, compared to 1753920000 on 17097591. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19041810 and a Short% of Float of 26.549998000000002.

Earnings Estimates

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO) is currently under the scrutiny of 13.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.82 and $0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.79. EPS for the following year is $0.91, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $1.05 and $0.79.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.18B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.2B to a low estimate of $1.16B. As of the current estimate, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp’s year-ago sales were $1.11BFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.24B. There is a high estimate of $1.28B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.17B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.37BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.11B and the low estimate is $4.88B.