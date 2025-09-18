Financial Health Check: Examining AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc (UAVS)’s Key Ratios

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc (AMEX: UAVS) closed the day trading at $1.8 down -0.55% from the previous closing price of $1.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.9 million shares were traded. UAVS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.78.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of UAVS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.68 and its Current Ratio is at 2.82. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 03 ’25 when Begley Grant A sold 70 shares for $1.86 per share. The transaction valued at 130 led to the insider holds 29,733 shares of the business.

DAY L B bought 4,000 shares of UAVS for $3,120 on May 22 ’25. The Director now owns 19,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.78 per share. On Apr 07 ’25, another insider, DAY L B, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $1.02 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,020 and bolstered with 15,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UAVS now has a Market Capitalization of 63863928 and an Enterprise Value of 58509492. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.193 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.087.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UAVS is 2.90, which has changed by -0.86153847 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UAVS has reached a high of $15.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.68%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.08%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, UAVS traded about 8.19M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, UAVS traded about 3173670 shares per day. A total of 34.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.86M. Insiders hold about 6.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.74% stake in the company. Shares short for UAVS as of 1756425600 were 3023531 with a Short Ratio of 0.37, compared to 1753920000 on 2233188. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3023531 and a Short% of Float of 9.26.