Financial Health Check: Examining BioCardia Inc (BCDA)’s Key Ratios

BioCardia Inc (NASDAQ: BCDA) closed the day trading at $1.53 down -9.71% from the previous closing price of $1.7. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.65 million shares were traded. BCDA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.53.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BCDA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.33 and its Current Ratio is at 0.33.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 ’25 when Altman Peter bought 700 shares for $1.83 per share. The transaction valued at 1,281 led to the insider holds 168,762 shares of the business.

Altman Peter bought 100 shares of BCDA for $183 on Aug 13 ’25. The President and CEO now owns 168,062 shares after completing the transaction at $1.83 per share. On Aug 12 ’25, another insider, Altman Peter, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 400 shares for $1.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 700 and bolstered with 167,962 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BCDA now has a Market Capitalization of 8904873 and an Enterprise Value of 8669879.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BCDA is 0.84, which has changed by -0.48322147 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BCDA has reached a high of $3.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -25.17%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -31.12%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BCDA traded about 310.66K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BCDA traded about 167220 shares per day. A total of 5.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.05M. Insiders hold about 30.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.25% stake in the company. Shares short for BCDA as of 1756425600 were 209414 with a Short Ratio of 0.67, compared to 1753920000 on 88826. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 209414 and a Short% of Float of 3.9899999999999998.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 1.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of BioCardia Inc (BCDA).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.05 and -$1.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.05. EPS for the following year is -$1.0, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$1.0 and -$1.0.