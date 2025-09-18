Financial Health Check: Examining Broadcom Inc (AVGO)’s Key Ratios

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) closed the day trading at $346.17 down -3.84% from the previous closing price of $360.0. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 36.98 million shares were traded. AVGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $359.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $341.5.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AVGO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 152.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 65.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.37 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Macquarie on September 15, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $420.

On September 05, 2025, TD Cowen reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $355 to $370.

Oppenheimer reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on August 28, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $305 to $325.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 17 ’25 when Spears Kirsten M. bought 7,498 shares for $347.66 per share.

Kawwas Charlie B bought 3,893 shares of AVGO for $1,354,049 on Sep 17 ’25. On Sep 17 ’25, another insider, Brazeal Mark David, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 16,558 shares for $347.61 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVGO now has a Market Capitalization of 1634741125120 and an Enterprise Value of 171654873088. As of this moment, Broadcom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 88.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 37.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 27.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 22.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.864 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.242.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AVGO is 1.21, which has changed by 1.0676742 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AVGO has reached a high of $374.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $138.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.55%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.89%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AVGO traded about 21.69M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AVGO traded about 37419970 shares per day. A total of 4.72B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.63B. Insiders hold about 1.96% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.81% stake in the company. Shares short for AVGO as of 1756425600 were 39583674 with a Short Ratio of 1.82, compared to 1753920000 on 43467723. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 39583674 and a Short% of Float of 0.95.

Dividends & Splits

AVGO’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.30, up from 2.36 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0065555554The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.24. The current Payout Ratio is 170.61% for AVGO, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-20 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-22. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2024-07-15 when the company split stock in a 10:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Broadcom Inc (AVGO) is currently in progress, with 33.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.96, with high estimates of $2.14 and low estimates of $1.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.83 and $6.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.74. EPS for the following year is $9.21, with 43.0 analysts recommending between $10.37 and $7.49.

Revenue Estimates

32 analysts predict $17.45B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.79B to a low estimate of $17.35B. As of the current estimate, Broadcom Inc’s year-ago sales were $14.05BFor the next quarter, 32 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.19B. There is a high estimate of $19.36B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16.67B.

A total of 37 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $63.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $63.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $63.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $51.57BBased on 46 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $83.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $92.12B and the low estimate is $71.07B.