Financial Health Check: Examining Gogoro Inc (GGR)’s Key Ratios

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

Gogoro Inc (NASDAQ: GGR) closed the day trading at $0.33 up 0.89% from the previous closing price of $0.33. In other words, the price has increased by $0.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.58 million shares were traded. GGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3302 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3294.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GGR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.82 and its Current Ratio is at 1.01. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on November 15, 2024, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $0.50 from $2.30 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GGR now has a Market Capitalization of 97374872 and an Enterprise Value of 482076512. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.666 whereas that against EBITDA is -26.611.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GGR is 1.02, which has changed by -0.44537812 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GGR has reached a high of $0.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.22%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.91%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GGR traded about 388.97K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GGR traded about 350090 shares per day. A total of 295.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 199.94M. Insiders hold about 32.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.47% stake in the company. Shares short for GGR as of 1756425600 were 2237121 with a Short Ratio of 5.75, compared to 1753920000 on 2247422. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2237121 and a Short% of Float of 1.21.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.32. EPS for the following year is -$0.31, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.31 and -$0.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GGR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $297.05M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $297.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $297.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $310.52MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $311.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $311.9M and the low estimate is $311.9M.