Financial Health Check: Examining POET Technologies Inc (POET)’s Key Ratios

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

POET Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: POET) closed the day trading at $5.14 up 0.59% from the previous closing price of $5.11. In other words, the price has increased by $0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.26 million shares were traded. POET stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.1781 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.95.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of POET, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.89 and its Current Ratio is at 1.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on November 18, 2024, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, POET now has a Market Capitalization of 466302144 and an Enterprise Value of 400575904. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 992.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 856.03 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.717.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for POET is 0.37, which has changed by 0.6369426 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, POET has reached a high of $7.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.40%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.50%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, POET traded about 2.17M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, POET traded about 1063330 shares per day. A total of 90.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.63M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.47% stake in the company. Shares short for POET as of 1756425600 were 6022220 with a Short Ratio of 2.77, compared to 1753920000 on 6067516. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6022220 and a Short% of Float of 6.68.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of POET Technologies Inc (POET) is currently attracting attention from 1.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.35 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.35. EPS for the following year is -$0.26, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.26 and -$0.26.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $553.3k in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $553.3k to a low estimate of $553.3k. As of the current estimate, POET Technologies Inc’s year-ago sales were $5.16kFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $829.95k. There is a high estimate of $829.95k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $829.95k.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for POET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.99M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.99M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $59.55kBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.83M and the low estimate is $13.83M.