Financial Health Report: Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

Civitas Resources Inc (NYSE: CIVI) closed the day trading at $32.25 down -3.90% from the previous closing price of $33.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.12 million shares were traded. CIVI stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.132.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CIVI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 43.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.62 and its Current Ratio is at 0.62. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 ’25 when Carrell Clayton A. bought 31,010 shares for $28.22 per share. The transaction valued at 875,074 led to the insider holds 89,487 shares of the business.

Willard Howard A. bought 7,000 shares of CIVI for $193,690 on May 09 ’25. The Director now owns 39,805 shares after completing the transaction at $27.67 per share. On May 09 ’25, another insider, Fox Carrie M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 18,076 shares for $27.72 each. As a result, the insider paid 501,056 and bolstered with 50,881 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CIVI now has a Market Capitalization of 2988285184 and an Enterprise Value of 8307285504. As of this moment, Civitas’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.725 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.39.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CIVI is 1.02, which has changed by -0.4108513 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CIVI has reached a high of $56.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.43%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.42%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CIVI traded about 2.54M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CIVI traded about 2670640 shares per day. A total of 92.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.27M. Insiders hold about 10.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.14% stake in the company. Shares short for CIVI as of 1756425600 were 10133646 with a Short Ratio of 3.99, compared to 1753920000 on 8189938. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10133646 and a Short% of Float of 13.77.

Dividends & Splits

CIVI’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.00, up from 3.02 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.089988075The current Payout Ratio is 23.65% for CIVI, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-11 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-11. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2017-05-01 when the company split stock in a 1000:111588 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI) reflects the combined expertise of 14.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.37, with high estimates of $2.23 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.98 and $4.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.52. EPS for the following year is $5.49, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $11.83 and $2.79.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $1.17B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.23B to a low estimate of $1.09B. As of the current estimate, Civitas Resources Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.27BFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.14B. There is a high estimate of $1.24B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.04B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CIVI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.21BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.96B and the low estimate is $3.93B.