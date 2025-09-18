Financial Health Report: Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Ltd (CUPR)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Ltd (NASDAQ: CUPR) closed the day trading at $1.4 down -4.11% from the previous closing price of $1.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.52 million shares were traded. CUPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CUPR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.06 and its Current Ratio is at 0.06.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CUPR now has a Market Capitalization of 30030000 and an Enterprise Value of 35723756. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 750.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 739.301 whereas that against EBITDA is -22.285.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CUPR has reached a high of $9.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -70.77%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -72.07%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CUPR traded about 2.48M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CUPR traded about 8208620 shares per day. A total of 7.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.37M. Insiders hold about 65.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.57% stake in the company. Shares short for CUPR as of 1756425600 were 238636 with a Short Ratio of 0.10, compared to 1753920000 on 104500. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 238636 and a Short% of Float of 3.2399999999999998.

