Financial Health Report: GoldMining Inc (GLDG)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

GoldMining Inc (AMEX: GLDG) closed the day trading at $1.17 down -1.68% from the previous closing price of $1.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.09 million shares were traded. GLDG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2099 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.16.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GLDG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.14 and its Current Ratio is at 2.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GLDG now has a Market Capitalization of 232926384 and an Enterprise Value of 228305248.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GLDG is 0.99, which has changed by 0.18181813 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GLDG has reached a high of $1.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.00%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.16%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GLDG traded about 950.32K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GLDG traded about 2258570 shares per day. A total of 196.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 188.56M. Insiders hold about 5.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.43% stake in the company. Shares short for GLDG as of 1756425600 were 1488841 with a Short Ratio of 1.57, compared to 1753920000 on 1642522. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1488841 and a Short% of Float of 0.8.

Earnings Estimates

GoldMining Inc (GLDG) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 1.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.1 and -$0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.1. EPS for the following year is -$0.13, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.13 and -$0.14.