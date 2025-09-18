Financial Health Report: PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

PennantPark Investment Corporation (NYSE: PNNT) closed the day trading at $6.8 down -0.87% from the previous closing price of $6.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.57 million shares were traded. PNNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.79.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PNNT, let’s look at its different ratios.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 21 ’25 when Briones Jose A bought 1,515 shares for $6.59 per share. The transaction valued at 9,985 led to the insider holds 270,487 shares of the business.

Briones Jose A bought 3,640 shares of PNNT for $25,043 on May 14 ’25. The Director now owns 268,972 shares after completing the transaction at $6.88 per share. On Nov 27 ’24, another insider, Briones Jose A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,675 shares for $6.79 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,972 and bolstered with 265,332 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PNNT now has a Market Capitalization of 444013472 and an Enterprise Value of 1002818432. As of this moment, PennantPark’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.66.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PNNT is 1.04, which has changed by -0.02439022 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PNNT has reached a high of $7.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.49%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.02%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PNNT traded about 450.02K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PNNT traded about 547320 shares per day. A total of 65.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.08M. Insiders hold about 3.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.15% stake in the company. Shares short for PNNT as of 1756425600 were 2672544 with a Short Ratio of 5.94, compared to 1753920000 on 2320347. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2672544 and a Short% of Float of 4.24.

Dividends & Splits

PNNT’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.96, up from 0.96 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.13994169The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.97.

Earnings Estimates

The current market rating for PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) reflects the collective analysis of 8.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.78 and $0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.74. EPS for the following year is $0.71, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $0.8 and $0.63.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $29.28M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $31.4M to a low estimate of $28M. As of the current estimate, PennantPark Investment Corporation’s year-ago sales were $36.5MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $29.72M. There is a high estimate of $33.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $28.36M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PNNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $125.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $122M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $123.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $143.82MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $118.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $131.4M and the low estimate is $112.76M.