Financial Health Report: Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

Playtika Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PLTK) closed the day trading at $3.46 down -3.62% from the previous closing price of $3.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.32 million shares were traded. PLTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.42.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PLTK, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.38 and its Current Ratio is at 1.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on March 26, 2025, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $6.50 from $6 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 27 ’25 when Playtika Holding UK II Ltd sold 389,053 shares for $4.70 per share. The transaction valued at 1,827,538 led to the insider holds 199,510,511 shares of the business.

Playtika Holding UK II Ltd sold 150,869 shares of PLTK for $719,962 on May 28 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 199,359,642 shares after completing the transaction at $4.77 per share. On May 16 ’25, another insider, Playtika Holding UK II Ltd, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 200,000 shares for $4.96 each. As a result, the insider received 992,820 and left with 199,947,048 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLTK now has a Market Capitalization of 1300257536 and an Enterprise Value of 3221557504. As of this moment, Playtika’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.205 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.539.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PLTK is 0.84, which has changed by -0.5775336 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PLTK has reached a high of $8.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.11%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -36.35%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PLTK traded about 1.87M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PLTK traded about 2129120 shares per day. A total of 376.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.20M. Insiders hold about 80.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PLTK as of 1756425600 were 8969485 with a Short Ratio of 4.81, compared to 1753920000 on 7845379. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8969485 and a Short% of Float of 11.76.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.69 and $0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.68. EPS for the following year is $0.86, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.89 and $0.83.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $669.6M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $682.1M to a low estimate of $651.3M. As of the current estimate, Playtika Holding Corp’s year-ago sales were $620.8MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $665.16M. There is a high estimate of $676.95M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $655M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.55BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.9B and the low estimate is $2.76B.