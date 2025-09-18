Financial Metrics Check: Badger Meter Inc (BMI)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Badger Meter Inc’s stock clocked out at $172.67, down -2.58% from its previous closing price of $177.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.79 million shares were traded. BMI stock price reached its highest trading level at $178.405 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $171.38.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BMI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.17 and its Current Ratio is at 3.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on September 09, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $230.

On March 27, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $251.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on March 27, 2025, with a $251 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 05 ’25 when Bauer Karen M. sold 1,147 shares for $209.74 per share. The transaction valued at 240,572 led to the insider holds 5,076 shares of the business.

Bockhorst Kenneth sold 16,073 shares of BMI for $3,371,151 on Mar 05 ’25. The Chairman, President & CEO now owns 34,961 shares after completing the transaction at $209.74 per share. On Mar 05 ’25, another insider, Stoll Kimberly K, who serves as the VP-Sales & Marketing of the company, sold 1,376 shares for $209.74 each. As a result, the insider received 288,602 and left with 3,217 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BMI now has a Market Capitalization of 5088377856 and an Enterprise Value of 4923171328. As of this moment, Badger’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.633 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.746.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BMI is 0.90, which has changed by -0.21381414 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BMI has reached a high of $256.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $162.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.91%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -19.08%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BMI traded 344.94K shares on average per day over the past three months and 385620 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 29.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.32M. Insiders hold about 0.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.37% stake in the company. Shares short for BMI as of 1756425600 were 1816914 with a Short Ratio of 5.27, compared to 1753920000 on 1898848. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1816914 and a Short% of Float of 9.090000400000001.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.36, BMI has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.42. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.007672779The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.71. The current Payout Ratio is 28.84% for BMI, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-22 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-22. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2016-09-16 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Badger Meter Inc (BMI) is currently under the scrutiny of 9.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.15, with high estimates of $1.49 and low estimates of $1.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.5 and $4.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.77. EPS for the following year is $5.37, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $6.2 and $5.08.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $231.88M. It ranges from a high estimate of $240M to a low estimate of $226.8M. As of the current estimate, Badger Meter Inc’s year-ago sales were $208.44MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $232.74M. There is a high estimate of $241.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $227M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BMI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $938.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $917M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $924.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $826.56MBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.04B and the low estimate is $968M.