Financial Metrics Check: CVB Financial Corp (CVBF)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

As of close of business last night, CVB Financial Corp’s stock clocked out at $19.56, up 0.26% from its previous closing price of $19.51. In other words, the price has increased by $0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.63 million shares were traded. CVBF stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.53.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CVBF’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on October 02, 2024, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $22 from $20 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 10 ’25 when Kan Anna sold 11,000 shares for $20.35 per share. The transaction valued at 223,850 led to the insider holds 31,593 shares of the business.

Olvera Jane sold 1,200 shares of CVBF for $23,460 on Aug 14 ’25. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $19.55 per share. On Aug 04 ’25, another insider, Borba George A Jr, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 53,567 shares for $18.67 each. As a result, the insider paid 999,999 and bolstered with 718,688 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CVBF now has a Market Capitalization of 2695712256 and an Enterprise Value of 2909092352. As of this moment, CVB’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.727.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CVBF is 0.70, which has changed by 0.053311825 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CVBF has reached a high of $24.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.67%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.43%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CVBF traded 783.32K shares on average per day over the past three months and 721450 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 137.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 129.33M. Insiders hold about 6.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.04% stake in the company. Shares short for CVBF as of 1756425600 were 3324882 with a Short Ratio of 4.24, compared to 1753920000 on 3112871. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3324882 and a Short% of Float of 3.53.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.8, CVBF has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.041004613The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.91. The current Payout Ratio is 55.63% for CVBF, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-07-10 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-07-10. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2007-01-03 when the company split stock in a 11:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.48 and $1.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.46. EPS for the following year is $1.55, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $1.58 and $1.51.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $131.09M. It ranges from a high estimate of $132.3M to a low estimate of $130.3M. As of the current estimate, CVB Financial Corp’s year-ago sales were $126.99MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $132.44M. There is a high estimate of $134.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $130.7M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CVBF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $520.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $515.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $516.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $503.96MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $544.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $552.8M and the low estimate is $534.3M.