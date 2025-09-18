Financial Metrics Check: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Exact Sciences Corp’s stock clocked out at $52.38, down -1.06% from its previous closing price of $52.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.2 million shares were traded. EXAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.11.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EXAS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 58.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.56 and its Current Ratio is at 2.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on April 10, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On March 13, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Perform rating and target price of $52.

On January 23, 2025, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $70.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on January 23, 2025, with a $70 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 13 ’25 when Doyle James Edward sold 1,485 shares for $42.02 per share. The transaction valued at 62,400 led to the insider holds 59,962 shares of the business.

Doyle James Edward bought 1,485 shares of EXAS for $62,400 on Aug 13 ’25. On Jul 16 ’25, another insider, Sebelius Kathleen, who serves as the Former Director of the company, bought 8,164 shares for $53.11 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EXAS now has a Market Capitalization of 9916534784 and an Enterprise Value of 11594956800. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.944 whereas that against EBITDA is 148.118.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EXAS is 1.23, which has changed by -0.26048285 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EXAS has reached a high of $72.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.96%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.82%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EXAS traded 3.16M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3157090 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 189.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 186.73M. Insiders hold about 1.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.22% stake in the company. Shares short for EXAS as of 1756425600 were 7336134 with a Short Ratio of 2.32, compared to 1753920000 on 6875496. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7336134 and a Short% of Float of 4.4299997.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 7.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.41 and $0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.36. EPS for the following year is $1.09, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $1.41 and $0.75.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 22 analysts expect revenue to total $810.15M. It ranges from a high estimate of $815M to a low estimate of $804.6M. As of the current estimate, Exact Sciences Corp’s year-ago sales were $708.65MFor the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $826.81M. There is a high estimate of $836.71M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $816.3M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.76BBased on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.62B and the low estimate is $3.41B.