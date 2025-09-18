Financial Metrics Check: JFrog Ltd (FROG)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, JFrog Ltd’s stock clocked out at $47.96, up 0.21% from its previous closing price of $47.86. In other words, the price has increased by $0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.04 million shares were traded. FROG stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.495 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.58.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FROG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.07 and its Current Ratio is at 2.07. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on April 11, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On September 05, 2024, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $30 to $33.

On August 27, 2024, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $32.Robert W. Baird initiated its Outperform rating on August 27, 2024, with a $32 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 ’25 when Simon Frederic sold 35,000 shares for $50.01 per share. The transaction valued at 1,750,371 led to the insider holds 4,119,903 shares of the business.

Notman Tali sold 13,067 shares of FROG for $656,747 on Sep 08 ’25. The CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER now owns 658,842 shares after completing the transaction at $50.26 per share. On Sep 08 ’25, another insider, Shlomi Ben Haim, who serves as the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of the company, sold 38,159 shares for $50.32 each. As a result, the insider received 1,920,131 and left with 4,899,512 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FROG now has a Market Capitalization of 5598935040 and an Enterprise Value of 5001074176. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.534 whereas that against EBITDA is -71.619.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FROG is 1.07, which has changed by 0.68992245 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FROG has reached a high of $50.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.31%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.32%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FROG traded 1.27M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1372480 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 116.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.17M. Insiders hold about 15.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.93% stake in the company. Shares short for FROG as of 1756425600 were 3126097 with a Short Ratio of 2.45, compared to 1753920000 on 2756944. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3126097 and a Short% of Float of 3.1.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of JFrog Ltd (FROG) is currently attracting attention from 18.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.7 and $0.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.7. EPS for the following year is $0.81, with 18.0 analysts recommending between $0.95 and $0.75.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 16 analysts expect revenue to total $128.28M. It ranges from a high estimate of $129M to a low estimate of $127M. As of the current estimate, JFrog Ltd’s year-ago sales were $109.06MFor the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $131.43M. There is a high estimate of $134M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $130.76M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FROG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $510.25M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $508M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $509.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $428.49MBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $590.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $604.6M and the low estimate is $572.6M.