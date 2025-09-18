Financial Metrics Check: Teradyne, Inc (TER)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

As of close of business last night, Teradyne, Inc’s stock clocked out at $114.32, up 0.34% from its previous closing price of $113.93. In other words, the price has increased by $0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.56 million shares were traded. TER stock price reached its highest trading level at $116.3397 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $112.87.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TER’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 49.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.28 and its Current Ratio is at 2.35. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

On July 17, 2025, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $102.

On July 10, 2025, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $80.Goldman initiated its Sell rating on July 10, 2025, with a $80 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 ’25 when Smith Gregory Stephen sold 554 shares for $115.00 per share. The transaction valued at 63,710 led to the insider holds 96,439 shares of the business.

Smith Gregory Stephen bought 554 shares of TER for $63,710 on Sep 12 ’25. On Sep 05 ’25, another insider, JOHNSON MERCEDES, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 625 shares for $120.06 each. As a result, the insider received 75,038 and left with 10,738 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TER now has a Market Capitalization of 18185285632 and an Enterprise Value of 17891856384. As of this moment, Teradyne,’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.327 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.697.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TER is 1.79, which has changed by -0.14571816 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TER has reached a high of $144.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.88%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.77%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TER traded 4.06M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3815010 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 159.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 158.62M. Insiders hold about 0.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.59% stake in the company. Shares short for TER as of 1756425600 were 7089522 with a Short Ratio of 1.75, compared to 1753920000 on 7954431. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7089522 and a Short% of Float of 5.04.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.48, TER has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0042131133The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.41. The current Payout Ratio is 14.45% for TER, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-05 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-05. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1999-09-01 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Teradyne, Inc (TER) is currently in progress, with 15.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.02, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.21 and $3.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.13. EPS for the following year is $4.56, with 17.0 analysts recommending between $5.33 and $4.09.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $744.2M. It ranges from a high estimate of $763.59M to a low estimate of $735M. As of the current estimate, Teradyne, Inc’s year-ago sales were $737.3MFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $815.67M. There is a high estimate of $837M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $800M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TER’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.82BBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.84B and the low estimate is $3.31B.

