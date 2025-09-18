Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding Fly-E Group Inc (FLYE) Through Ratios

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The closing price of Fly-E Group Inc (NASDAQ: FLYE) was $0.73 for the day, down -5.38% from the previous closing price of $0.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.37 million shares were traded. FLYE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.773 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.731.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FLYE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.64 and its Current Ratio is at 1.56. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FLYE now has a Market Capitalization of 13813729 and an Enterprise Value of 29475418. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.288 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.692.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FLYE is -1.64, which has changed by -0.7492281 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FLYE has reached a high of $8.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -78.83%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -74.45%.

Shares Statistics:

FLYE traded an average of 2.63M shares per day over the past three months and 1087950 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 18.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.38M. Insiders hold about 18.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.23% stake in the company. Shares short for FLYE as of 1756425600 were 863720 with a Short Ratio of 0.33, compared to 1753920000 on 598933. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 863720 and a Short% of Float of 5.56.