Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The closing price of Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) was $146.07 for the day, down -2.35% from the previous closing price of $149.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.34 million shares were traded. OC stock price reached its highest trading level at $155.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $144.59.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 51.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.95 and its Current Ratio is at 1.52. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.05.

On April 01, 2025, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $183.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on December 17, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $195 to $225.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 ’25 when Doerfler Mari sold 441 shares for $149.00 per share. The transaction valued at 65,709 led to the insider holds 5,239 shares of the business.

Doerfler Mari bought 441 shares of OC for $65,709 on Aug 12 ’25. On May 16 ’25, another insider, Marcon Rachel Barthelemy, who serves as the President, Doors of the company, sold 1,357 shares for $145.41 each. As a result, the insider received 197,324 and left with 12,089 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OC now has a Market Capitalization of 12215478272 and an Enterprise Value of 18003476480. As of this moment, Owens’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 58.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.534 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.89.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OC is 1.34, which has changed by -0.18007296 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OC has reached a high of $214.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $123.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.02%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.42%.

Shares Statistics:

OC traded an average of 863.11K shares per day over the past three months and 991620 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 83.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.78M. Insiders hold about 1.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.16% stake in the company. Shares short for OC as of 1756425600 were 1663763 with a Short Ratio of 1.93, compared to 1753920000 on 1760612. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1663763 and a Short% of Float of 2.6300002.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.67, OC has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.67. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.01784998The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.41.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Owens Corning (OC) is currently drawing attention from 17.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.76, with high estimates of $3.08 and low estimates of $2.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.13 and $13.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.73. EPS for the following year is $14.44, with 18.0 analysts recommending between $15.1 and $13.11.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 16 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.74B to a low estimate of $2.69B. As of the current estimate, Owens Corning’s year-ago sales were $3.05BFor the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.5B. There is a high estimate of $2.55B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.45B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.97BBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.01B and the low estimate is $10.21B.