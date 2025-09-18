Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding Pliant Therapeutics Inc (PLRX) Through Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The closing price of Pliant Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PLRX) was $1.46 for the day, down -4.58% from the previous closing price of $1.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.53 million shares were traded. PLRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.45.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PLRX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.99 and its Current Ratio is at 12.99. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 ’25 when Coulie Bernard sold 52,419 shares for $11.20 per share. The transaction valued at 587,150 led to the insider holds 430,517 shares of the business.

Cummings Keith Lamont sold 20,148 shares of PLRX for $225,680 on Jan 17 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 262,608 shares after completing the transaction at $11.20 per share. On Jan 17 ’25, another insider, Hull Hans, who serves as the Chief Business Officer of the company, sold 15,936 shares for $11.20 each. As a result, the insider received 178,501 and left with 211,558 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLRX now has a Market Capitalization of 89626704 and an Enterprise Value of -112870296.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PLRX is 1.42, which has changed by -0.8843106 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PLRX has reached a high of $16.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.85%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -65.93%.

Shares Statistics:

PLRX traded an average of 1.20M shares per day over the past three months and 748560 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 61.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.04M. Insiders hold about 11.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PLRX as of 1756425600 were 3357945 with a Short Ratio of 2.80, compared to 1753920000 on 3276920. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3357945 and a Short% of Float of 5.5999998.

Earnings Estimates

The current assessment of Pliant Therapeutics Inc (PLRX) involves the perspectives of 8.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.42, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.26 and -$5.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.85. EPS for the following year is -$2.42, with 9.0 analysts recommending between -$1.03 and -$6.64.