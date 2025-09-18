Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (TGS) Through Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The closing price of Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (NYSE: TGS) was $22.06 for the day, down -0.85% from the previous closing price of $22.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.64 million shares were traded. TGS stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.75.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TGS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.12 and its Current Ratio is at 3.35. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on February 12, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TGS now has a Market Capitalization of 3358160128 and an Enterprise Value of 14305216512. As of this moment, Transportadora’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.012 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.022.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TGS is 0.74, which has changed by 0.045497656 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TGS has reached a high of $34.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -16.79%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -19.68%.

Shares Statistics:

TGS traded an average of 460.26K shares per day over the past three months and 797080 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 69.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.23M. Insiders hold about 0.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.26% stake in the company. Shares short for TGS as of 1756425600 were 834160 with a Short Ratio of 1.81, compared to 1753920000 on 595151. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 834160 and a Short% of Float of 2.73.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 265.689, TGS has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.90. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 11.941078The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.55.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 1.0 analysts analyze and rate the current performance of Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (TGS) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.88 and $1.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.03. EPS for the following year is $2.12, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $2.86 and $1.44.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TGS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.78T, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.59T, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.71T. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.22TBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.89T in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.12T and the low estimate is $1.67T.