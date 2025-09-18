Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding X3 Holdings Co Ltd (XTKG) Through Ratios

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.41 million shares were traded. XTKG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.941 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.81.

Ratios:

Our analysis of XTKG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.74 and its Current Ratio is at 0.74. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XTKG now has a Market Capitalization of 183472416 and an Enterprise Value of 37458752. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.226 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.032.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for XTKG is 1.54, which has changed by 8.095238 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, XTKG has reached a high of $4.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.95%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.78%.

Shares Statistics:

XTKG traded an average of 723.37K shares per day over the past three months and 3096360 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 36.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.05M. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.09% stake in the company. Shares short for XTKG as of 1756425600 were 27140 with a Short Ratio of 0.04, compared to 1753920000 on 52306. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 27140 and a Short% of Float of 0.029999999000000003.