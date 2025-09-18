Financial Metrics Unveiled: Campbells Co (CPB)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Campbells Co (NASDAQ: CPB) closed at $32.93 in the last session, down -1.88% from day before closing price of $33.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.29 million shares were traded. CPB stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.861.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CPB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 74.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.33 and its Current Ratio is at 0.77. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.56.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 ’25 when Christopher Foley bought 24,495 shares for $34.04 per share.

Brawley Charles A. III sold 2,498 shares of CPB for $100,000 on Mar 31 ’25. The EVP, Gen Counsel, and Corp Sec now owns 37,590 shares after completing the transaction at $40.03 per share. On Mar 31 ’25, another insider, Brawley Charles A. III, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $40.15 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CPB now has a Market Capitalization of 9817420800 and an Enterprise Value of 16538139648. As of this moment, Campbells’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.613 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.76.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CPB is 0.03, which has changed by -0.3522817 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CPB has reached a high of $52.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.81%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.72%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CPB traded on average about 6.23M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5968350 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 298.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 191.37M. Insiders hold about 35.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.58% stake in the company. Shares short for CPB as of 1756425600 were 26187639 with a Short Ratio of 4.20, compared to 1753920000 on 26696533. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 26187639 and a Short% of Float of 13.58.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CPB is 1.54, which was 1.54 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.04588796The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.32. The current Payout Ratio is 76.62% for CPB, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-07-03 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-10-02. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1997-03-18 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Campbells Co (CPB) is currently attracting attention from 16.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.64, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.57 and $2.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.46. EPS for the following year is $2.66, with 17.0 analysts recommending between $3.09 and $2.47.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.67B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.71B to a low estimate of $2.64B. As of the current estimate, Campbells Co’s year-ago sales were $2.77BFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.65B. There is a high estimate of $2.69B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.63B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.25BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.81B and the low estimate is $9.94B.

