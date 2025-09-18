Financial Metrics Unveiled: Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE: CUBI) closed at $66.99 in the last session, up 0.81% from day before closing price of $66.45. In other words, the price has increased by $0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.56 million shares were traded. CUBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.375.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CUBI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on November 04, 2024, Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform and sets its target price to $52 from $57 previously.

On September 24, 2024, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $79 to $53.

Hovde Group Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on August 09, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $49.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 04 ’25 when SIDHU JAY S sold 67,000 shares for $56.82 per share. The transaction valued at 3,806,846 led to the insider holds 965,723 shares of the business.

SIDHU JAY S sold 33,173 shares of CUBI for $1,899,138 on Jan 31 ’25. The Chairman & CEO now owns 1,032,723 shares after completing the transaction at $57.25 per share. On Jan 31 ’25, another insider, Jay Sidhu, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 100,173 shares for $56.75 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CUBI now has a Market Capitalization of 2287804672 and an Enterprise Value of 216035600. As of this moment, Customers’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.362.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CUBI is 1.61, which has changed by 0.35278678 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CUBI has reached a high of $72.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.82%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.73%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CUBI traded on average about 373.43K shares per day over the past 3-months and 565260 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 31.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.20M. Insiders hold about 7.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.39% stake in the company. Shares short for CUBI as of 1756425600 were 1281744 with a Short Ratio of 3.43, compared to 1753920000 on 1272031. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1281744 and a Short% of Float of 5.9899997.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) is currently in progress, with 5.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.83, with high estimates of $1.98 and low estimates of $1.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.28 and $6.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.03. EPS for the following year is $7.48, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $7.75 and $7.25.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $186.36M. It ranges from a high estimate of $189.7M to a low estimate of $183M. As of the current estimate, Customers Bancorp Inc’s year-ago sales were $158.94MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $188.99M. There is a high estimate of $191.97M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $184.1M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CUBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $725.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $712M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $720.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $655.96MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $764.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $798.8M and the low estimate is $732.2M.