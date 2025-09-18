Financial Metrics Unveiled: Pediatrix Medical Group Inc (MD)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The price of Pediatrix Medical Group Inc (NYSE: MD) closed at $16.18 in the last session, up 0.31% from day before closing price of $16.13. In other words, the price has increased by $0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.55 million shares were traded. MD stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.115.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

On September 26, 2024, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $8 to $14.

Deutsche Bank Upgraded its Sell to Hold on June 07, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $8.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 ’25 when Swift James D bought 18,530 shares for $16.63 per share.

ORDAN MARK S sold 27,600 shares of MD for $423,660 on Nov 13 ’24. The Director now owns 138,683 shares after completing the transaction at $15.35 per share. On Nov 13 ’24, another insider, ORDAN MARK S, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 27,600 shares for $15.50 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MD now has a Market Capitalization of 1409022080 and an Enterprise Value of 1682810624. As of this moment, Pediatrix’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.867 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.109.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MD is 1.26, which has changed by 0.48850048 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MD has reached a high of $17.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.98%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.92%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MD traded on average about 743.58K shares per day over the past 3-months and 676600 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 86.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.53M. Insiders hold about 1.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.77% stake in the company. Shares short for MD as of 1756425600 were 1926988 with a Short Ratio of 2.59, compared to 1753920000 on 1831551. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1926988 and a Short% of Float of 3.09.

Earnings Estimates

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc (MD) is currently under the scrutiny of 7.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.83 and $1.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.79. EPS for the following year is $1.83, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $1.9 and $1.71.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $476.44M. It ranges from a high estimate of $519.82M to a low estimate of $452.89M. As of the current estimate, Pediatrix Medical Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $511.16MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $481.84M. There is a high estimate of $513.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $458.7M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.01BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.03B and the low estimate is $1.86B.