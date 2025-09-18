Financial Metrics Unveiled: Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The price of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL) closed at $306.12 in the last session, down -2.71% from day before closing price of $314.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.92 million shares were traded. RL stock price reached its highest trading level at $318.205 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $301.77.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.84. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Telsey Advisory Group on September 17, 2025, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $350 from $335 previously.

On September 12, 2025, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $335 to $350.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on August 04, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $315 to $335.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 04 ’25 when Alagoz Halide sold 2,337 shares for $317.00 per share. The transaction valued at 740,829 led to the insider holds 24,115 shares of the business.

Alagoz Halide bought 2,337 shares of RL for $740,829 on Sep 04 ’25. On Aug 27 ’25, another insider, Alagoz Halide, who serves as the Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 5,282 shares for $295.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,558,190 and left with 26,452 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RL now has a Market Capitalization of 18542997504 and an Enterprise Value of 19505299456. As of this moment, Ralph’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.677 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.084.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RL is 1.63, which has changed by 0.6568521 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RL has reached a high of $321.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $176.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.90%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.28%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RL traded on average about 661.90K shares per day over the past 3-months and 627320 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 38.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.52M. Insiders hold about 38.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.57% stake in the company. Shares short for RL as of 1756425600 were 1561153 with a Short Ratio of 2.36, compared to 1753920000 on 1623967. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1561153 and a Short% of Float of 4.79.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for RL is 3.39, which was 3.388 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.010767177The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.23.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 15.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Ralph Lauren Corp (RL).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.32, with high estimates of $5.75 and low estimates of $4.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.79 and $13.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.75. EPS for the following year is $16.07, with 18.0 analysts recommending between $17.95 and $14.4.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.88B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.9B to a low estimate of $1.85B. As of the current estimate, Ralph Lauren Corp’s year-ago sales were $1.73BFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.21B. There is a high estimate of $2.31B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.17B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.08BBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.18B and the low estimate is $7.72B.