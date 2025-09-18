Financial Metrics Unveiled: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The price of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) closed at $105.51 in the last session, up 1.26% from day before closing price of $104.2. In other words, the price has increased by $1.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.92 million shares were traded. UAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $108.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $104.19.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UAL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.65 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on July 21, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $127 from $101 previously.

On May 19, 2025, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $105.

TD Cowen reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on April 22, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $73 to $88.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 ’25 when Gebo Kate sold 29,953 shares for $97.59 per share. The transaction valued at 2,923,203 led to the insider holds 45,496 shares of the business.

Gebo Kate sold 6,343 shares of UAL for $620,415 on Aug 12 ’25. The EVP HR and Labor Relations now owns 69,106 shares after completing the transaction at $97.81 per share. On Aug 08 ’25, another insider, Harford Barney, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 15,823 shares for $90.03 each. As a result, the insider received 1,424,598 and left with 89,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UAL now has a Market Capitalization of 34156974080 and an Enterprise Value of 51326971904. As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.885 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.165.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UAL is 1.48, which has changed by 1.0062749 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UAL has reached a high of $116.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.09%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.10%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UAL traded on average about 6.35M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5329090 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 323.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 321.92M. Insiders hold about 0.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.39% stake in the company. Shares short for UAL as of 1756425600 were 12703846 with a Short Ratio of 2.00, compared to 1753920000 on 13377921. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12703846 and a Short% of Float of 4.46.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 18.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.87, with high estimates of $3.77 and low estimates of $2.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.25 and $9.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.3. EPS for the following year is $12.71, with 20.0 analysts recommending between $14.74 and $11.25.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $15.31B. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.57B to a low estimate of $14.93B. As of the current estimate, United Airlines Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $14.84BFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.11B. There is a high estimate of $15.66B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.02B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $59.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $57.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $58.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $57.06BBased on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $63.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $64.55B and the low estimate is $60.21B.