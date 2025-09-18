Financial Snapshot: Analyzing Dutch Bros Inc (BROS)’s Key Ratio Metrics

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The closing price of Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE: BROS) was $57.95 for the day, down -2.34% from the previous closing price of $59.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.33 million shares were traded. BROS stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.0688 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.52.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BROS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 37.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 130.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.42 and its Current Ratio is at 1.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on June 26, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $75.

On May 14, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $83.

On March 26, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $80.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on March 26, 2025, with a $80 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 ’25 when Boersma Travis sold 787,681 shares for $68.94 per share. The transaction valued at 54,305,208 led to the insider holds 975,031 shares of the business.

DM Individual Aggregator, LLC sold 304,113 shares of BROS for $20,966,507 on Aug 25 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 975,031 shares after completing the transaction at $68.94 per share. On Aug 25 ’25, another insider, DM Trust Aggregator, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 483,568 shares for $68.94 each. As a result, the insider received 33,338,701 and left with 1,550,396 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BROS now has a Market Capitalization of 9533851648 and an Enterprise Value of 8280882688. As of this moment, Dutch’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 123.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 65.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.703 whereas that against EBITDA is 33.217.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BROS is 2.62, which has changed by 0.66331804 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BROS has reached a high of $86.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.04%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.30%.

Shares Statistics:

BROS traded an average of 3.30M shares per day over the past three months and 3897440 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 126.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.43M. Insiders hold about 3.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.59% stake in the company. Shares short for BROS as of 1756425600 were 11598717 with a Short Ratio of 3.52, compared to 1753920000 on 9143500. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11598717 and a Short% of Float of 10.0600004.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Dutch Bros Inc (BROS) is currently being evaluated by a team of 15.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.73 and $0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.67. EPS for the following year is $0.89, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $1.09 and $0.7.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $433M to a low estimate of $409.5M. As of the current estimate, Dutch Bros Inc’s year-ago sales were $338.21MFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $419.39M. There is a high estimate of $426.81M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $411.7M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BROS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.28BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.08B and the low estimate is $1.94B.