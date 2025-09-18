Financial Snapshot: Analyzing GrabAGun Digital Holdings Inc (PEW)’s Key Ratio Metrics

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The closing price of GrabAGun Digital Holdings Inc (NYSE: PEW) was $5.55 for the day, up 0.54% from the previous closing price of $5.52. In other words, the price has increased by $0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.78 million shares were traded. PEW stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.715 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.48.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PEW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.31 and its Current Ratio is at 0.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 20 ’25 when Nemati Marc A. bought 20,000 shares for $5.34 per share. The transaction valued at 106,798 led to the insider holds 2,520,000 shares of the business.

Reisdorf Kelly L bought 10,000 shares of PEW for $53,173 on Aug 19 ’25. The Director now owns 10,000 shares after completing the transaction at $5.32 per share. On Aug 19 ’25, another insider, Cox Chris W., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $5.11 each. As a result, the insider paid 51,095 and bolstered with 10,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PEW now has a Market Capitalization of 175076416. As of this moment, GrabAGun’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.36.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PEW is 0.05, which has changed by -0.457478 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PEW has reached a high of $21.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -25.72%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -49.03%.

Shares Statistics:

PEW traded an average of 2.10M shares per day over the past three months and 1227450 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 31.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.02M. Insiders hold about 30.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.98% stake in the company. Shares short for PEW as of 1756425600 were 2068203 with a Short Ratio of 0.87, compared to 1753920000 on 1725970.