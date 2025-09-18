Financial Snapshot: Analyzing Perspective Therapeutics Inc (CATX)’s Key Ratio Metrics

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The closing price of Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX: CATX) was $3.04 for the day, down -7.03% from the previous closing price of $3.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.8 million shares were traded. CATX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3722 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.02.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CATX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.09 and its Current Ratio is at 15.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on March 13, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On March 07, 2025, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $15.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 25, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 28 ’25 when Spoor Johan M. bought 22,026 shares for $2.24 per share. The transaction valued at 49,384 led to the insider holds 59,383 shares of the business.

Spoor Johan M. bought 4,650 shares of CATX for $10,288 on Mar 28 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 4,650 shares after completing the transaction at $2.21 per share. On Mar 31 ’25, another insider, Williamson Robert F III, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 38,145 shares for $2.14 each. As a result, the insider paid 81,775 and bolstered with 108,982 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CATX now has a Market Capitalization of 225759488 and an Enterprise Value of 37750488. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 182.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 30.567 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.457.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CATX is 1.16, which has changed by -0.7743133 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CATX has reached a high of $14.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.45%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.10%.

Shares Statistics:

CATX traded an average of 922.79K shares per day over the past three months and 893680 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 74.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.73M. Insiders hold about 18.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CATX as of 1756425600 were 6373501 with a Short Ratio of 6.91, compared to 1753920000 on 6496317. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6373501 and a Short% of Float of 12.149999000000001.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Perspective Therapeutics Inc (CATX) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 7.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of -$0.27 and low estimates of -$0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.01 and -$1.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.17. EPS for the following year is -$1.34, with 7.0 analysts recommending between -$0.92 and -$1.98.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CATX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.53M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $632k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.45M