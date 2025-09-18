Financial Snapshot: Analyzing YPF ADR (YPF)’s Key Ratio Metrics

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The closing price of YPF ADR (NYSE: YPF) was $27.24 for the day, down -1.70% from the previous closing price of $27.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.38 million shares were traded. YPF stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.22.

Ratios:

Our analysis of YPF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.54 and its Current Ratio is at 0.75. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YPF now has a Market Capitalization of 10993078272 and an Enterprise Value of 11741218996224. As of this moment, YPF’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.582 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.64.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for YPF is 1.76, which has changed by 0.122835994 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, YPF has reached a high of $47.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.41%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -22.81%.

Shares Statistics:

YPF traded an average of 1.85M shares per day over the past three months and 3065330 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 393.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 393.12M. Insiders hold about 0.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.55% stake in the company. Shares short for YPF as of 1756425600 were 6709722 with a Short Ratio of 3.63, compared to 1753920000 on 6764322.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $0.75 and low estimates of $0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.95 and $2.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.81. EPS for the following year is $4.6, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $4.96 and $4.03.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.13T to a low estimate of $6T. As of the current estimate, YPF ADR’s year-ago sales were $5.27TFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.58T. There is a high estimate of $5.67T for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.53T.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YPF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.55T, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.7T, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.72T. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.52TBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.44T in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.91T and the low estimate is $22.09T.

