Gaining Ground: ATAI Life Sciences N.V (ATAI) Closes Lower at 4.61, Down -0.86

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The price of ATAI Life Sciences N.V (NASDAQ: ATAI) closed at $4.61 in the last session, down -0.86% from day before closing price of $4.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.93 million shares were traded. ATAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5813.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ATAI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.02 and its Current Ratio is at 4.02. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on July 29, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On November 18, 2024, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $15 to $10.

Maxim Group Upgraded its Hold to Buy on April 03, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 14 ’25 when Apeiron Investment Group Ltd. bought 8,675,799 shares for $2.19 per share. The transaction valued at 19,000,000 led to the insider holds 51,045,214 shares of the business.

SAHIL KIRPEKAR bought 83,332 shares of ATAI for $233,830 on Jul 02 ’25. On Jul 01 ’25, another insider, SAHIL KIRPEKAR, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 106,093 shares for $2.77 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATAI now has a Market Capitalization of 988099776 and an Enterprise Value of 904059712. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2994.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 391.537 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.532.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ATAI is 1.56, which has changed by 2.6587303 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ATAI has reached a high of $5.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.56%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 101.39%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ATAI traded on average about 6.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3366230 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 212.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.72M. Insiders hold about 36.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.56% stake in the company. Shares short for ATAI as of 1756425600 were 17212180 with a Short Ratio of 2.83, compared to 1753920000 on 15839782. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17212180 and a Short% of Float of 10.280000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of ATAI Life Sciences N.V (ATAI) is underway, with the input of 6.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.43 and -$0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.5. EPS for the following year is -$0.47, with 5.0 analysts recommending between -$0.28 and -$0.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATAI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.27M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $308k