Gaining Ground: Elme Communities (ELME) Closes Lower at 16.75, Down -1.35

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Elme Communities (NYSE: ELME) closed at $16.75 in the last session, down -1.35% from day before closing price of $16.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.81 million shares were traded. ELME stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.675.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ELME’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 208.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.87 and its Current Ratio is at 0.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ELME now has a Market Capitalization of 1476697856 and an Enterprise Value of 2170874880. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.828 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.439.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ELME is 1.02, which has changed by -0.06529015 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ELME has reached a high of $18.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.29%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.80%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ELME traded on average about 998.07K shares per day over the past 3-months and 966660 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 88.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.94M. Insiders hold about 1.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.07% stake in the company. Shares short for ELME as of 1756425600 were 2277770 with a Short Ratio of 2.28, compared to 1753920000 on 1849458. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2277770 and a Short% of Float of 4.0799997999999995.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ELME is 0.72, which was 0.72 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.042857148The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.47.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Elme Communities (ELME) is currently being evaluated by a team of 1.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.14. EPS for the following year is -$0.07, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$0.07.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $62.16M. It ranges from a high estimate of $62.16M to a low estimate of $62.16M. As of the current estimate, Elme Communities’s year-ago sales were $61.05MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $44.76M. There is a high estimate of $44.76M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $44.76M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ELME’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $230.52M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $230.52M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $230.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $241.94MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $258.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $258.26M and the low estimate is $258.26M.