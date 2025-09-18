Gaining Ground: Entrada Therapeutics Inc (TRDA) Closes Lower at 5.09, Down -0.59

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The price of Entrada Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TRDA) closed at $5.09 in the last session, down -0.59% from day before closing price of $5.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.84 million shares were traded. TRDA stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.505 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.04.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TRDA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.64 and its Current Ratio is at 18.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH MKM on December 06, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $29.

On January 05, 2024, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $22.

On April 03, 2023, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on April 03, 2023, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 09 ’25 when PARMAR KUSH sold 27,000 shares for $7.50 per share. The transaction valued at 202,554 led to the insider holds 1,093,313 shares of the business.

5AM Ventures V, L.P. sold 20,065 shares of TRDA for $150,528 on Jul 09 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 3,163,066 shares after completing the transaction at $7.50 per share. On Jul 09 ’25, another insider, 5AM Ventures V, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 6,935 shares for $7.50 each. As a result, the insider received 52,026 and left with 1,093,313 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRDA now has a Market Capitalization of 193608736 and an Enterprise Value of -118304024. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1.489 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.282.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TRDA is -0.14, which has changed by -0.6606667 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TRDA has reached a high of $21.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.00%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -49.21%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TRDA traded on average about 209.87K shares per day over the past 3-months and 333680 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 38.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.43M. Insiders hold about 41.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.38% stake in the company. Shares short for TRDA as of 1756425600 were 1080683 with a Short Ratio of 5.15, compared to 1753920000 on 1145776. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1080683 and a Short% of Float of 5.239999699999999.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.02, with high estimates of -$0.78 and low estimates of -$1.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.75 and -$3.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.38. EPS for the following year is -$4.0, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$2.27 and -$5.66.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $8.62M. It ranges from a high estimate of $15M to a low estimate of $1M. As of the current estimate, Entrada Therapeutics Inc’s year-ago sales were $19.57M

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRDA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $60M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.51M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $39.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $210.78M