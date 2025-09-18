Gaining Ground: Nutrien Ltd (NTR) Closes Lower at 56.48, Down -0.41

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The price of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE: NTR) closed at $56.48 in the last session, down -0.41% from day before closing price of $56.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.78 million shares were traded. NTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.345.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NTR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.85 and its Current Ratio is at 1.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

On July 11, 2025, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $66.

Raymond James Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on June 17, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $68.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NTR now has a Market Capitalization of 27512610816 and an Enterprise Value of 39724732416. As of this moment, Nutrien’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.588 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.602.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NTR is 0.83, which has changed by 0.17912316 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NTR has reached a high of $65.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.98%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.08%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NTR traded on average about 2.19M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2946780 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 487.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 487.12M. Insiders hold about 0.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.29% stake in the company. Shares short for NTR as of 1756425600 were 4039382 with a Short Ratio of 1.84, compared to 1753920000 on 3584265. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4039382 and a Short% of Float of 0.83.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NTR is 2.17, which was 2.17 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.03826486The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.33.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Nutrien Ltd (NTR) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 17.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.88, with high estimates of $1.12 and low estimates of $0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.98 and $4.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.53. EPS for the following year is $4.49, with 23.0 analysts recommending between $5.45 and $3.18.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $5.59B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.89B to a low estimate of $5.39B. As of the current estimate, Nutrien Ltd’s year-ago sales were $5.08BFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.27B. There is a high estimate of $5.41B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.16B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.02BBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.28B and the low estimate is $25.75B.