Gaining Ground: ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP) Closes Lower at 4.77, Down -0.83

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The price of ProPetro Holding Corp (NYSE: PUMP) closed at $4.77 in the last session, down -0.83% from day before closing price of $4.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.83 million shares were traded. PUMP stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.645.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PUMP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.35 and its Current Ratio is at 1.42. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on July 15, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 06 ’25 when Sledge Samuel D bought 4,900 shares for $4.98 per share. The transaction valued at 24,402 led to the insider holds 362,639 shares of the business.

Munoz Adam sold 75,000 shares of PUMP for $365,250 on Aug 04 ’25. The President and COO now owns 88,376 shares after completing the transaction at $4.87 per share. On Aug 01 ’25, another insider, Weatherl Caleb Lyle, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $4.91 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,820 and bolstered with 2,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PUMP now has a Market Capitalization of 495927360 and an Enterprise Value of 580348096. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.425 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.503.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PUMP is 1.00, which has changed by -0.42041314 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PUMP has reached a high of $11.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.75%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -30.51%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PUMP traded on average about 2.14M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2765010 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 103.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.10M. Insiders hold about 23.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.71% stake in the company. Shares short for PUMP as of 1756425600 were 11931674 with a Short Ratio of 5.58, compared to 1753920000 on 9103199. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11931674 and a Short% of Float of 20.4.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP) is currently in the spotlight, with 4.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.27. EPS for the following year is -$0.11, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $0.26 and -$0.6.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $266.25M. It ranges from a high estimate of $284M to a low estimate of $259.2M. As of the current estimate, ProPetro Holding Corp’s year-ago sales were $360.87MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $250.55M. There is a high estimate of $271M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $234.87M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PUMP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.44BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.46B and the low estimate is $1.18B.