Gap, Inc’s Market Journey: Closing Strong at 22.81, Up 0.75

The closing price of Gap, Inc (NYSE: GAP) was $22.81 for the day, up 0.75% from the previous closing price of $22.64. In other words, the price has increased by $0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8.09 million shares were traded. GAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.245 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.605.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GAP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.96 and its Current Ratio is at 1.68. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Telsey Advisory Group on August 29, 2025, Reiterated its Market Perform rating but revised its target price to $24 from $26 previously.

On August 22, 2025, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $19.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 20, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $22.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 ’25 when FISHER WILLIAM SYDNEY sold 200,000 shares for $23.86 per share. The transaction valued at 4,772,520 led to the insider holds 3,253,453 shares of the business.

William S. Fisher bought 200,000 shares of GAP for $4,772,517 on Sep 15 ’25. On Sep 04 ’25, another insider, FISHER WILLIAM SYDNEY, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 243,064 shares for $23.82 each. As a result, the insider received 5,788,666 and left with 3,453,453 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GAP now has a Market Capitalization of 8463587328 and an Enterprise Value of 11623586816. As of this moment, Gap,’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.766 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.845.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GAP is 2.10, which has changed by 0.11485827 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GAP has reached a high of $29.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.57%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.71%.

Shares Statistics:

GAP traded an average of 9.19M shares per day over the past three months and 10901450 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 371.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 239.85M. Insiders hold about 35.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.43% stake in the company. Shares short for GAP as of 1756425600 were 22982409 with a Short Ratio of 2.50, compared to 1753920000 on 22268307. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22982409 and a Short% of Float of 11.3800004.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.63, GAP has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.63. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.027826855The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.21. The current Payout Ratio is 27.30% for GAP, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-07-09 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-10-08. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1999-06-22 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.1 and $2.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.08. EPS for the following year is $2.21, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $2.43 and $2.0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.93B to a low estimate of $3.87B. As of the current estimate, Gap, Inc’s year-ago sales were $3.83BFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.21B. There is a high estimate of $4.24B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.19B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.09BBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.71B and the low estimate is $15.46B.