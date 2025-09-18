Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)’s Day in Review: Closing at 181.29, Down by -1.26

After finishing at $183.61 in the prior trading day, Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) closed at $181.29, down -1.26%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.68 million shares were traded. GNRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $184.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $179.55.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GNRC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 47.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.88 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

On July 31, 2025, TD Cowen reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $155 to $198.

Guggenheim Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 29, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $190.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 ’25 when Jagdfeld Aaron sold 5,000 shares for $181.21 per share. The transaction valued at 906,050 led to the insider holds 552,966 shares of the business.

Jagdfeld Aaron bought 5,000 shares of GNRC for $906,050 on Sep 02 ’25. On Aug 01 ’25, another insider, Jagdfeld Aaron, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $189.35 each. As a result, the insider received 946,750 and left with 557,966 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GNRC now has a Market Capitalization of 10637363200 and an Enterprise Value of 11905306624. As of this moment, Generac’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.699 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.012.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GNRC is 1.67, which has changed by 0.26856065 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GNRC has reached a high of $203.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $99.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.70%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.99%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 832580 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 58.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.69M. Insiders hold about 1.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GNRC as of 1756425600 were 2697571 with a Short Ratio of 2.58, compared to 1753920000 on 3816121. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2697571 and a Short% of Float of 5.37.

