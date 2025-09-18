Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 14.11, Up 0.21

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Golub Capital BDC Inc’s stock clocked out at $14.11, up 0.21% from its previous closing price of $14.08. In other words, the price has increased by $0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.16 million shares were traded. GBDC stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.275 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.07.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GBDC’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 27 ’25 when Golub Lawrence E bought 6,059,971 shares for $15.13 per share. The transaction valued at 91,687,363 led to the insider holds 6,059,971 shares of the business.

Golub Lawrence E sold 6,059,971 shares of GBDC for $91,687,363 on May 27 ’25. The Chairman now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $15.13 per share. On May 27 ’25, another insider, Golub David, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 6,059,971 shares for $15.13 each. As a result, the insider paid 91,687,363 and bolstered with 6,059,971 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GBDC now has a Market Capitalization of 3758571264 and an Enterprise Value of 8785963008. As of this moment, Golub’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.014.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GBDC is 0.51, which has changed by -0.05428952 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GBDC has reached a high of $16.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.13%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.64%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GBDC traded 1.22M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1170220 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 266.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 246.86M. Insiders hold about 6.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.73% stake in the company. Shares short for GBDC as of 1756425600 were 5569178 with a Short Ratio of 4.57, compared to 1753920000 on 5271852. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5569178 and a Short% of Float of 2.15.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.56, GBDC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.56. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.11079545The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.72. The current Payout Ratio is 136.22% for GBDC, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-15 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-15. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2020-04-13 when the company split stock in a 1021:1000 ratio.

