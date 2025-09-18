Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 14.11, Up 0.21

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Golub Capital BDC Inc’s stock clocked out at $14.11, up 0.21% from its previous closing price of $14.08. In other words, the price has increased by $0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.16 million shares were traded. GBDC stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.275 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.07.

To gain a deeper understanding of GBDC’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 27 ’25 when Golub Lawrence E bought 6,059,971 shares for $15.13 per share. The transaction valued at 91,687,363 led to the insider holds 6,059,971 shares of the business.

Golub Lawrence E sold 6,059,971 shares of GBDC for $91,687,363 on May 27 ’25. The Chairman now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $15.13 per share. On May 27 ’25, another insider, Golub David, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 6,059,971 shares for $15.13 each. As a result, the insider paid 91,687,363 and bolstered with 6,059,971 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GBDC now has a Market Capitalization of 3758571264 and an Enterprise Value of 8785963008. As of this moment, Golub’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.014.

The Beta on a monthly basis for GBDC is 0.51, which has changed by -0.05428952 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GBDC has reached a high of $16.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.13%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.64%.

It appears that GBDC traded 1.22M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1170220 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 266.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 246.86M. Insiders hold about 6.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.73% stake in the company. Shares short for GBDC as of 1756425600 were 5569178 with a Short Ratio of 4.57, compared to 1753920000 on 5271852. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5569178 and a Short% of Float of 2.15.

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.56, GBDC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.56. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.11079545The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.72. The current Payout Ratio is 136.22% for GBDC, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-15 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-15. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2020-04-13 when the company split stock in a 1021:1000 ratio.