Hillenbrand Inc (HI)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 24.08, Down -2.67

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

As of close of business last night, Hillenbrand Inc’s stock clocked out at $24.08, down -2.67% from its previous closing price of $24.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.41 million shares were traded. HI stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.03.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.87 and its Current Ratio is at 1.25. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.32.

On August 12, 2024, DA Davidson Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $54 to $33.

On July 10, 2024, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $50.KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its Overweight rating on July 10, 2024, with a $50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 ’25 when Arora Aneesha bought 8,857 shares for $25.19 per share. The transaction valued at 223,099 led to the insider holds 29,549 shares of the business.

FARRELL NICHOLAS R bought 1,200 shares of HI for $39,714 on Feb 10 ’25. The Sr. VP, GC & Secretary now owns 57,798 shares after completing the transaction at $33.09 per share. On Feb 10 ’25, another insider, Whitted J Michael, who serves as the Sr. VP, Strategy & Corp. Dev. of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $32.83 each. As a result, the insider paid 32,830 and bolstered with 68,756 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HI now has a Market Capitalization of 1697207680 and an Enterprise Value of 3343807744. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.169 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.007.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HI is 1.47, which has changed by -0.1506173 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HI has reached a high of $35.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.38%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.09%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HI traded 551.71K shares on average per day over the past three months and 384440 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 70.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.73M. Insiders hold about 1.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.10% stake in the company. Shares short for HI as of 1756425600 were 2250648 with a Short Ratio of 4.08, compared to 1753920000 on 1916354. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2250648 and a Short% of Float of 5.3000003.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.898, HI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.90. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.036297493The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.31.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 4.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Hillenbrand Inc (HI) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.28 and $2.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.26. EPS for the following year is $2.31, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $2.58 and $2.15.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $592.25M. It ranges from a high estimate of $598.3M to a low estimate of $586.6M. As of the current estimate, Hillenbrand Inc’s year-ago sales were $837.6MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $584.33M. There is a high estimate of $607.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $560.2M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.18BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.47B and the low estimate is $2.33B.