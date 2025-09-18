Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)’s Day in Review: Closing at 266.41, Down by -2.73

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

After finishing at $273.88 in the prior trading day, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE: HLT) closed at $266.41, down -2.73%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.55 million shares were traded. HLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $273.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $263.8989.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HLT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 139.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.54 and its Current Ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on June 23, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $282.

On May 12, 2025, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $296.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 14, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $235.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 21 ’25 when Silcock Christopher W sold 11,905 shares for $269.40 per share. The transaction valued at 3,207,207 led to the insider holds 79,451 shares of the business.

Silcock Christopher W bought 11,905 shares of HLT for $3,207,221 on Aug 21 ’25. On Feb 07 ’25, another insider, Silcock Christopher W, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 2,914 shares for $269.54 each. As a result, the insider received 785,440 and left with 70,453 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HLT now has a Market Capitalization of 62657970176 and an Enterprise Value of 74020970496. As of this moment, Hilton’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.335 whereas that against EBITDA is 28.724.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HLT is 1.21, which has changed by 0.18120956 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HLT has reached a high of $279.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $196.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.85%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.68%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.78M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1390540 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 235.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 230.31M. Insiders hold about 2.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.34% stake in the company. Shares short for HLT as of 1756425600 were 8186226 with a Short Ratio of 4.61, compared to 1753920000 on 7809903. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8186226 and a Short% of Float of 3.9899999999999998.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HLT’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.6, compared to 0.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0021907405The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.8. The current Payout Ratio is 9.77% for HLT, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-29 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-29. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2017-01-04 when the company split stock in a 1000:2052 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT) reflects the combined expertise of 19.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.02, with high estimates of $2.1 and low estimates of $1.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.17 and $7.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.99. EPS for the following year is $9.06, with 24.0 analysts recommending between $9.83 and $8.65.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $3.01B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.12B to a low estimate of $2.96B. As of the current estimate, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.87BFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $3B. There is a high estimate of $3.1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.91B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.17BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.17B and the low estimate is $12.25B.