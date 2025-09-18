In the Green: Corsair Gaming Inc (CRSR) Closes at $8.51, Up/Down 0.47% from Previous Day

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

In the latest session, Corsair Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: CRSR) closed at $8.51 up 0.47% from its previous closing price of $8.47. In other words, the price has increased by $0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.85 million shares were traded. CRSR stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.755 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.3.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Corsair Gaming Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.75 and its Current Ratio is at 1.45. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

On July 31, 2023, Wedbush Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $17.50 to $21.

On April 17, 2023, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $20.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on April 17, 2023, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 ’25 when Kim Sarah Mears sold 7,286 shares for $9.20 per share. The transaction valued at 67,056 led to the insider holds 26,575 shares of the business.

Sarah Mears Kim bought 7,286 shares of CRSR for $67,056 on Aug 12 ’25. On Aug 08 ’25, another insider, Potter Michael G, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,123 shares for $10.08 each. As a result, the insider received 11,320 and left with 122,816 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRSR now has a Market Capitalization of 902374720 and an Enterprise Value of 999778688. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.71 whereas that against EBITDA is 53.03.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CRSR is 1.76, which has changed by 0.30321598 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CRSR has reached a high of $13.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.63%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.02%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CRSR has traded an average of 583.57K shares per day and 665920 over the past ten days. A total of 104.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.11M. Insiders hold about 57.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.32% stake in the company. Shares short for CRSR as of 1756425600 were 2200029 with a Short Ratio of 3.77, compared to 1753920000 on 2416066. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2200029 and a Short% of Float of 4.75.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of Corsair Gaming Inc (CRSR) reflects the combined expertise of 6.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.57 and $0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.51. EPS for the following year is $0.71, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $0.79 and $0.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $353.78M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $358.64M to a low estimate of $348.86M. As of the current estimate, Corsair Gaming Inc’s year-ago sales were $304.2MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $466.64M. There is a high estimate of $475.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $457.6M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRSR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.32BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.71B and the low estimate is $1.62B.