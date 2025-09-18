In the Green: Maplebear Inc (CART) Closes at $44.88, Up/Down -1.90% from Previous Day

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

In the latest session, Maplebear Inc (NASDAQ: CART) closed at $44.88 down -1.90% from its previous closing price of $45.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.71 million shares were traded. CART stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.38.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Maplebear Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.32 and its Current Ratio is at 3.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

On August 08, 2025, The Benchmark Company Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $67.

On March 28, 2025, FBN Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Perform rating and target price of $44.FBN Securities initiated its Sector Perform rating on March 28, 2025, with a $44 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 ’25 when Simo Fidji sold 7,140 shares for $47.30 per share. The transaction valued at 337,744 led to the insider holds 573,807 shares of the business.

Simo Fidji bought 7,140 shares of CART for $337,744 on Sep 15 ’25. On Aug 20 ’25, another insider, Rogers Chris, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 8,987 shares for $45.77 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CART now has a Market Capitalization of 11823110144 and an Enterprise Value of 10453109760. As of this moment, Maplebear’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.948 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.6.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CART is 1.23, which has changed by 0.07291412 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CART has reached a high of $53.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.98%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.63%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CART has traded an average of 4.34M shares per day and 4162430 over the past ten days. A total of 263.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.32M. Insiders hold about 22.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.66% stake in the company. Shares short for CART as of 1756425600 were 15424015 with a Short Ratio of 3.55, compared to 1753920000 on 14416233. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15424015 and a Short% of Float of 14.099999999999998.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 9.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Maplebear Inc (CART) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.84, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.8 and $1.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.03. EPS for the following year is $3.49, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $4.5 and $2.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 25 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $933.46M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $941M to a low estimate of $920M. As of the current estimate, Maplebear Inc’s year-ago sales were $852MFor the next quarter, 25 analysts are estimating revenue of $972.73M. There is a high estimate of $1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $960.3M.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CART’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.38BBased on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.2B and the low estimate is $3.99B.